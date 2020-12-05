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Climate Change Denier' Marc Morano Pushes Back on Global Warming Hysteria
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17 views • December 05, 2020
How the Leftist globalists seek global power by using various environmental scares to provoke widespread hysteria, such as overpopulation, new ice age, impending famine, and most recently global warming. Their solution is always the same, centralized control, wealth redistribution, and total government control of us all, i.e. SOCIALISM.
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