MAR-A-LOGO TIMELINE IS A DOJ FBI FIASCO

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A look at what is really going on with the DOJ and FBI raid of President Trump's Mar-A- Logo home. Watch for future updates. I took the time to put the pieces together on this one instead of just doing Newsbreaks because I felt this deserves a serious investigation put together for our viewers, watch for updates later.Where you can find us;
Brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
and many other stations on celestrial radio