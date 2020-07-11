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SPECIAL INTERVIEW with Dana Coverstone
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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95 views • July 11, 2020
We are very honored to have Pastor Dana Coverstone join us for a special interview today!

Last week we shared a viral video of a dream that God gave Pastor Dana which prophetically detailed major events that could be taking place in America between now and November.

Today he will be discussing more on that dream, as well as a number of other things God has shown him concerning the Church. You won’t want to miss it!

**********

If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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