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SPECIAL INTERVIEW with Dana Coverstone
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95 views • July 11, 2020
We are very honored to have Pastor Dana Coverstone join us for a special interview today!
Last week we shared a viral video of a dream that God gave Pastor Dana which prophetically detailed major events that could be taking place in America between now and November.
Today he will be discussing more on that dream, as well as a number of other things God has shown him concerning the Church. You won’t want to miss it!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Last week we shared a viral video of a dream that God gave Pastor Dana which prophetically detailed major events that could be taking place in America between now and November.
Today he will be discussing more on that dream, as well as a number of other things God has shown him concerning the Church. You won’t want to miss it!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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