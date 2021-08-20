The Evil History of Eugenics in the United States

By 1927, Eugenics hit the mainstream. This so-called ‘science’ was AGGRESSIVELY pushed through contests at schools, CHURCHES and at state fairs. They competed with each other to see who could implement Eugenics best.



Fast forward to 2021 - The individuals and institutions now pushing the Covid ‘Vaccine’ and ‘vaccine passports’ are ALSO pushing Nazi Eugenics, and the ideology comes from the SAME group as in 1920s America. The trail leads right back to Margaret Sanger, the Rockefeller Foundation, ‘conservationists’, population control groups and paddlers of scientific racism like Madison Grant as well as the Nazis (who were FINANCED by the Rockefellers. And it is the Rockefellers and Gates who are now pushing the ‘vaccine passports!’). The Covid ‘vaccine’ looks closer to the Mark of the Beast than anything seen in recent history, whether it is, or is the merely the prelude to it- NOBODY SHOULD BE GETTNG THIS INJECTION! Look at the evidence of the Covid ‘vaccine’ killing and seriously injuring people on Brighteon and on Bitchute.com there is PLENTY of proof which you will NOT find on the mainstream media. If any ‘celebrity’, politician, aristocrat, corporation, charity or church pushes this, shut them the FUCK OUT!!!!! Turn off the fucking TV and do your own research!





#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'.

#SayNoToVaccinePassports.

#SayNoToNaziEugenics.

#SayNoToTheRockefellers.

#SayNoToBillandMelindaGates.

#SayNoToAgenda2030.

#SayNoToLockdowns.

#SayNoToTheGreatReset.

#SayNoTo5G.