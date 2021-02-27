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Harry Vox @ LECTURES - The Truth About 9/11 & the World (Harry Vox Lecture 2006)
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637 views • February 27, 2021
Original:
http://www.voxfux.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BE7HTSgRbyo/ - First published at 03:36 UTC on July 5th, 2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE7HTSgRbyo - Jul 5, 2020
Harry Vox's "Welcome to the Simulation" talk at St Marks Church, January 2006, NYC. everything on the news is fake, your "deeply-held beliefs" came off an assembly line, & the medium is the message.
http://www.voxfux.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BE7HTSgRbyo/ - First published at 03:36 UTC on July 5th, 2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE7HTSgRbyo - Jul 5, 2020
Harry Vox's "Welcome to the Simulation" talk at St Marks Church, January 2006, NYC. everything on the news is fake, your "deeply-held beliefs" came off an assembly line, & the medium is the message.
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