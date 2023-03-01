The Agenda For The 21st Century | DePopulation agreed to by 179 nations

This is the plan that was agreed to by 179 nations. It's called the Agenda for the 21st century. It's a totalitarian global state being developed right now all over the world. It's the digital control plan for all land, water, food and all information / data.

