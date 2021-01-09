Albert Pike's Illuminati WW3 plan's NWO President Bush gave Iran nuclear weapons & President Obama refused to take it back from Iran

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). World War 3 attempts by the Illuminati NWO. Steven BenNun reports that the Illuminati NWO is trying to move forward with their World War 3 plans on multiple fronts using their armies of the world. Israel’s Satanist communist Zionist Draco avatar leaders seem to have asked the United States’ Satanist Nazi “Black Sun” Draco avatar leaders to start the war with their false flag terrorist attack. There seems to be a war going on between the NWO’s Draco CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS forces and the Pleidian SVR backed Iranian forces in Iraq and Syria. The Illuminati NWO Nazi faction’s Donald Trump launched an attack against Iran’s General Soleimani, who was carrying out Russia and China and Iran’s war against the Saturn planet Draco’s Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet’s CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS army in Syria and Iraq. There are reports that Iran was refusing to join the NWO, just like the Russian Czars who were slaughtered. There are also reports that the American government’s George Bush and Hillary Clinton and other American politicians and their ascended master fallen angel bosses sent nuclear weapons and nuke technology to the Iranian NWO leaders, although Iran did not want nuclear weapons, because they would be used in a nuclear war NWO plan. When Iran tried to return the nuclear weapons the U.S., President Obama refused to take them back. There are unconfirmed Intel from Kim that after we real Christians warned about Steve Quayle and Alex Jones’ war-mongering PSYOP to start World War 3 between the NWO’s Nazi 5th Reich clone avatar UN troops in Canada and the American Trump supporter patriot religious Christian convert hordes, and the real Christians mobilized God’s spiritual army in prayer against it, while under heavy attack by CIA microwave oven weapons cooking alive from downstairs rooms, because the Illuminati’s church pastors are not speaking out God’s vital critical important truths to God’s spiritual army at all, God disintegrated the weapons on the UN troops’ ships and removed them, and the Nazi 4th Reich Schutzstaffel American military leaders were ordered to stop their World War 3 attempts immediately. Kim says that the Nazi 5th Reich Shaw House’s Pleiadian alien fallen angel avatar Heather Shaw, who provides all the human children’s meat to the royal family Dracos, and has taken over control over all the commonwealth nations, had ordered also the UK and Australia and Canada and New Zealand to hand over their nations to the UN troops. However, the UN troops were all disengaged. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine