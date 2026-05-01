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We Know The Sun Is Not 93 Million Miles Away. Now You Know It Too.
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
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…. Do not let the word “refraction”, cross your lips on this… refraction can at most account for a 10-15% variation, and none of the markers are present here.  Don’t get hoodwinked by professional liars and con artists, it’s what they’re paid to do, and most actually believe the lie themselves, so you have dupes, “educating”, suckers, is what it boils down to.  
So who you going to trust, I ask you?… esteemed scientists and ivory tower professors, all across the earth, or me, some unknown stranger on the Internet, that you know nothing about?  
When I put it like that, I’d like to think the answer is obvious, but don’t let me bias your thoughts now, ya hear?  Think for yourself, is the only stipulation I ask.  But alas, that’s easier said than done, I know.
I can only ask, what’s a poor boy supposed to do?   Maybe I’m just destined to be one of a very few, truly wise men.  I’ll wear that hat, if I must.  But I’ll tell ya, it’s not all fun and games… it’s kinda lonely at the top… and knowing you’re like in the top 5% of the wisest and smartest men on earth, is not only a great burden to carry, but it’s down right scary.   This means, we’re all in big trouble, even if I do say so myself, and I do, obviously, but I digress.  We need smarter people than me, is all I’m saying.  And if you believe we live on a spinning ball, flying endlessly through infinite space, then that ain’t you.
Reality bites, tell me about it.  But again, whats a poor boy supposed to do, you know?  Not ramble on and on, I know that. So I give to you, a full stop. And a “dot”.  And that “dot”?  Well, you call it, a period.  Just don’t be surprised if eventually some woman comes up and asks you, for a tampon.  There’s a method to my madness, is the point I’m trying to make here. 

Over and out.
And God’s speed.  It’s like a million times better than the purest crystal meth… don’t let anyone tell you different. 

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