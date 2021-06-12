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Globalist Agenda On Water Planned Droughts And Corporate Ownership Of Water
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51 views • June 12, 2021
Another person finding out more on our water wars. The ironic things is, the people who are behind all this new world order stuff are actually placing themselves in harms way. So, they will end up putting their own lives at risk to! Go figure! Which means there must be an escape plan, or an antidote!!
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