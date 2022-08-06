They Simply Can't Hide The Facts Anymore!

They are trying hard to keep it under the radar, but we're seeing too many cases of people who die suddenly, or are permanently disabled because of the vax.

When you see what you see with your own eyes, no amount of spin or censorship will ever make you disbelieve what's right in front of you.

Plus, another major sign the economy is in shambles and there is not much on the horizon that will fix our economy anytime soon.

https://www.RenegadeMediaNews.com





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