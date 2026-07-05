25 suspected heat deaths in New Jersey from record-breaking July 4 weekend temperatures. A dozen cities broke or tied daily high temperature marks on July 4. At least 25 people are suspected to have died in New Jersey from the sweltering, multi-day heat wave that has enveloped a large portion of the country leading up to and over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officials said.





Seventh Day Adventist Prophesies 4th Of July Tragedy. https://youtu.be/r229fETuFxg





4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. https://youtu.be/uEYK8Y0tvM8





New Jersey officials said at a news conference that the deaths were caused by the heat dome that had settled above parts of the central and eastern United States. “Unfortunately, many of these individuals were found in homes without air conditioning," New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Raynard Washington told reporters at the news conference on Saturday. "A few were outside their residences, some on the street and some even in parked cars." New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said that thunderstorms on Friday night and over the weekend across the state knocked out power to nearly 300,000 utility customers and that wind gusts of up to 80 mph toppled trees and power lines.





New Jersey officials said they began seeing what they believe are heat-related deaths as early as Thursday, with most occurring in the central and northern parts of the state. Over the past several days, New Jersey and states along the Eastern Seaboard have experienced extreme heat with temperatures in the high 90s to triple digits. "The heat’s hitting all of us, not just seniors, not just with underlying health conditions, people of all ages," said Sherrill.





Record heat suspected in over 20 deaths as severe weather puts damper on Fourth of July festivities. Much of the nation was stewing under 90- to 100-degree heat, which is expected to move south and west by the beginning of next week. Record-setting heat is suspected in 25 deaths from the Deep South to the Midwest to the East Coast, authorities said, with the temperature highs also shutting down or delaying some Fourth of July celebrations.





DC parade canceled as excessive heat further upends America 250 festivities. The annual Independence Day parade in Washington, D.C., was canceled late Friday due to sweltering temperatures in the nation’s capital. The event, which is hosted by the National Park Service, was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Organizers said they canceled the procession due to an “Extreme Heat Warning” from the National Weather Service (NWS). Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 102 degrees in the district on the Fourth of July, with showers and thunderstorms expected in the evening hours, according to the NWS. Heat index values are expected to hit between 110 and 115 degrees.





Record heat cancels America 250 events, delays trains. Record-breaking heat is upending Fourth of July celebrations across the country, forcing the cancellation of parades in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, delaying Amtrak trains throughout the Northeast and pushing power grids to their limits as more than 165 million people swelter under dangerous temperatures. The heat-related disruptions come as the country marks its 250th birthday. “The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority,” Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said. “Freedom 250 will share updates on programming — please stay close to our official channels for updates.” Canceled events include NASA special aircraft flyovers.





National Mall evacuated as storms slam the District; Trump's speech and fireworks delayed. The thousands of people attending the Great American State Fair and other areas around the National Mall are being ordered to evacuate as stormy weather approaches. Freedom 250 said the National Mall will reopen at 9:45 p.m. President Donald Trump is now set to give his remarks at 11 p.m. and the fireworks will happen after.





After 1,000 heat deaths in 10 days, France is finally giving up its long war on air-conditioning. Masked suspect sought in shooting that left 8 people, including 4 children, wounded in Brooklyn's Coney's Island: NYPD. The shooting occurred during a family holiday barbecue, police said.





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