LATE-NIGHT TWEETSTORM: Trump Unloads On DeepState Neo-Con Paul Ryan - 1574-9A

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"Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader," Trump said in his first tweet.
E-Militia Article: President Trump Unloads on Paul Ryan with Both Barrels in Late Night Tweetstorm http://ow.ly/MHPk30p72XD