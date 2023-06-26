Create New Account
The Chinese Communist Party kleptocrats and the sell-outs of the U.S. are the ones who resemble conjoined twins, not the Chinese people and the American people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 8 days ago

https://gettr.com/post/p2kcq4jc806

06/22/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield podcast: The Chinese Communist Party kleptocrats and the sell-outs of the U.S. are the ones who resemble conjoined twins, not the Chinese people and the American people. Just as the CCP has never represented the Chinese people, American elites, those sell-outs of America do not represent the American people. Therefore, we need to sever this conjoined twins-like relationship between the CCP and the American elites and establish a new relationship between the people of the two countries.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/22/2023 妮可做客Stinchfield广播节目：中共盗国贼与卖美贼之间才像是连体婴儿，而不是中国人民和美国人民。就像中共从未代表中国人民一样，卖美贼也不代表美国人民。所以我们需要切断中共和美国精英之间的这种孪生关系，重新建立两国人民之间的新关系。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
