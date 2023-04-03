Create New Account
Dollar Tsunami Warning; Surf's Up!
All over the World 🌎🌍 Internet Chatter & Videos Warning Dat Da Collapse of the U.S. Dollar is Swiftly approaching. Da BRICS Nations along with Saudi Arabia & OPEC have now rejected the U.S. Petrodollar & yes folks Stolen Selections Have Consequences as the International Trade Community are FED up with the O'Biden Regime & they are no longer going to tolerate U S. Hegemony & holding on to U.S. Dollars, & Treasury Notes Dat are losing value by the hour. 

Are you Ready Fore Da Coming Central Bank Digital Dollar Tsunami 🐝 Fore Da Mark of Duh Beastie Boys? 

 

