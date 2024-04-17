And in addition to the royal raid of Tsar-Mangala in Krasnogorovka.
An attack by armored vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces with a breakthrough deep into Krasnogorovka under enemy fire and a landing of troops that occupied the Krasnogorovka station.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.