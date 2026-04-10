This Needs to Be Aired Publicly. Tucker Explains. - Tucker Carlson Network, tonight

This Needs to Be Aired Publicly. Tucker Explains. - posted Tucker Carlson Network, tonight

This Needs to Be Aired Publicly. Tucker Explains. - Tucker Carlson (from tonight, monologue 2)

Tucker on America’s need to finally start doing what’s in our best interest.

Watch the full conversation here: • BREAKING: Netanyahu’s Terror Attack on Leb...

Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t





(This video I showed: Cynthia)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=885l_K2k3VU







