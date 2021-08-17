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1 Week into Le Pass Sanitaire (V passports) in Effect in France
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0 view • August 17, 2021
sharing my experiences, observations, & introspections while working in a restaurant where people can only come in if they have their pass sanitaire certificates- either on their smartphones, QR codes, or printed documents since August 10th.. it sucks working in this environment and i do not want to, but i already put in my notice of leave to quit at the end of August, so i just gotta get past these next 2 weeks and stay strong (mentally, physically & spiritually)..
feel free to ask questions, offer solutions or advice, share this info with others, etc..
Thanks for watching & take care out there
feel free to ask questions, offer solutions or advice, share this info with others, etc..
Thanks for watching & take care out there
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