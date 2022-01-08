"MASS FORMATION & HUMAN AUGMENTATION"

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Tonight we are going to talk a little more about the statement made by Dr. Robert Malone about Mass Formation Psychosis that almost broke Google and triggered countless thousands on social media. In the second half we'll move on to a crazy document on Human Augmentation that was recently published by the UK Ministry of Defense. It's an ongoing operation to augment the mind and the body. If all goes well we should be able to open the lines and see how everyone is doing.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tqCA3qxWZN0p/
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