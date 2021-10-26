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Dr. Vernon Coleman: Covid-19 Jab - They Knew Children Would Die!
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50 views • October 26, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Covid-19 Jab - They Knew Children Would Die!
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, has been an acknowledged expert on drugs and vaccines for 50 years. All the videos Dr Coleman mentions in this video are still available on Brand New Tube and the transcripts are on vernoncoleman.org
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
source:
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, has been an acknowledged expert on drugs and vaccines for 50 years. All the videos Dr Coleman mentions in this video are still available on Brand New Tube and the transcripts are on vernoncoleman.org
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
source:
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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