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DR. TENPENNY AND FLORIDA STATE SEN ANTHONY SABATINI - FROM OUR IG LIVE
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470 views • April 19, 2021
DrTenpenny



Apr 15 2021 - SPECIAL EDITION with Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini. He currently represents District 32, which is Clermont, FL (near Orlando) but he is a candidate for US Congress to represent Florida’s 111th District.

DONATE TO HIS CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN HERE: https://www.sabatiniforcongress.com/about-anthony-sabatini/

Rep. Anthony Sabatini is committed to earning his spot as your Conservative Fighter in Florida. Anthony holds the most conservative voting record in Florida. He is consistently recognized by the American Conservative Union (98%) and Club for Growth in Florida (95%) for his legislative scorecards. He took on the liberal media in Florida and across the nation to stand for the conservative cause.

And is the only member of the Florida state legislature who refused to take a pension and declined taxpayer-funded healthcare.

Rep. Sabatini was – and continues to be – one of the strongest opponents against lockdowns and against those who wished to destroy our economy, standing with Governor Ron DeSantis. He has launched lawsuits against curfews and face mask orders. He is committed to making Florida a Constitutional Carry State.

Join The Tenpenny Files Premium podcast for exclusive, member-only content: https://www.drtenpenny.com/tenpennypremiummembership

Join me on Telegram at: https://t.me/DrTenpenny

And join my newsletter to stay connected despite censorship at www.DrTenpenny.com
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