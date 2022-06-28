U.S. Led Partners in the Blue Pacific Ramps Up To Counter the CCP’s Aggression

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https://gnews.org/post/pe0o25f0
06/26/2022 Spotlight on China: The White House announces on June 24 that five countries, including the U.S., Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, have formed an informal group named Partners in the Blue Pacific, aiming at countering the CCP’s aggression in the Pacific island region