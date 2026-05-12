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U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirms Israel sent Iron Dome batteries to UAE
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Iranian Parliament: Another US-Israeli strike on Iranian territory could push Tehran to 90% uranium enrichment, parliamentary commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei warned on X.
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❗️BREAKING: Saudi Arabia carried out a series of unpublicized retaliatory strikes on Iran during the war. - Reuters.