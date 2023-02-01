Alex Clark of "POPlitics" Puts Politics and Popular Culture in Perspective

You will love Alex Clark if you don't already know and love her. She is here to share her love of conservative politics and popular culture. Hear what she thinks of Beyonce, transgender M&M's, and birth control. You won't want to miss this episode.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.