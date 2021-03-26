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Oh Look, 22 Votes Just what I need to win.
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10 views • March 26, 2021
Now Elias is representing Rita Hart in her effort to undo the certified Iowa election.
Back then.
215-vote deficit in his challenge of Sen. Norm Coleman for a U.S. Senate seat from Minnesota. There were months of recounting -- and courtroom arguments over whether to count absentee ballots that had originally been rejected. Enough of those ballots eventually went to Franken that Coleman was sent packing.
Back then.
215-vote deficit in his challenge of Sen. Norm Coleman for a U.S. Senate seat from Minnesota. There were months of recounting -- and courtroom arguments over whether to count absentee ballots that had originally been rejected. Enough of those ballots eventually went to Franken that Coleman was sent packing.
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