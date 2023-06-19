Create New Account
Is Contagion A Real Thing? | Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
Is contagion a real thing? Get ready as Dr. Kaufman and I discuss various topics from vaccines to viruses to the truth about how "contagious" sickness really is, and more!


Follow Dr. Kaufman on Twitter: @AndrewKaufmanMD


Visit: maryamhenein.com & thehivewisdom.com

Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/

Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere

Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein

