Commander of Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force, Brig. Gen. Seyed Majid Mousavi, posted a video stating - Trump as Hitler, labeled

Commander of Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force, Brig. Gen. Seyed Majid Mousavi, posted a video stating:

“New phase of the war begins. With newly deployed dual-launch Fateh and Kheibar Shekan missile systems, all previous strikes are multiplied by two.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of Kheibar Shekan, Ghadr and Emad medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) toward regional targets.