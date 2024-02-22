Create New Account
2024 The Second Great Depression
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 22, 2024


Today we take a second look at newspaper headlines given to Chris Reed. Pastor Stan also shares brand new information on these headlines and with all the warnings given to God’s Prophets, we can assume that the Second Great Depression might hit us all in 2024.


00:00 - Chris Reed Headlines

03:48 - The Fifty-Dollar Bill

06:00 - The Perfect Storm

09:39 - Joseph’s Kitchen

10:32 - Two-State Solution

15:12 - Division

21:37 - Internal Revolution in China

25:28 - New Digital Checkbook

28:32 - American Flag Digital Dollar


