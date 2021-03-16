Ep. 1849 My Speakeasy Talk in California: COVID and the Two Americas

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This week I spoke in southern California to a group of people who capable of reading charts, and who are determined to be normal and live lives worthy of human beings. I laid out the roots of the division between COVID rationalists and COVID panickers. Enjoy. Subscribe to the Tom Woods Show:
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