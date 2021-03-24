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Franklin Graham and Greta Van Susteren: Have Scientologists infiltrated Samaritan’s Purse and BGEA?
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175 views • March 24, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall shares with the audience the response from Franklin Graham's remarks on Jesus and the COVID vaccine. Does the parable of the Good Samaritan really promote the use of the questionable Coronavirus treatment? Also, the team discusses the capitulation of Bible-believing churches to become COVID testing and vaccine sites.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/24/21)
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/24/21)
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