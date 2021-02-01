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turkish TV talking about "Adrenochrome" wickedness
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246 views • February 01, 2021
The book of Jasher 76:28-32
28.And when the Lord had inflicted the plague upon Pharaoh king of Egypt, he asked his wise men and sorcerers to cure him.
29.And his wise men and sorcerers said unto him, That if the blood of little children were put into the wounds he would be healed.
30.And Pharaoh hearkened to them, and sent his ministers to Goshen to the children of Israel to take their little children.
31.And Pharaoh's ministers went and took the infants of the children of Israel from the bosoms of their mothers by force, and they brought them to Pharaoh daily, a child each day, and the physicians killed them and applied them to the plague; thus did they all the days.
32.And the number of the children which Pharaoh slew was three hundred and seventy-five.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
source of video: https://youtu.be/7Ff98b4YmrU
28.And when the Lord had inflicted the plague upon Pharaoh king of Egypt, he asked his wise men and sorcerers to cure him.
29.And his wise men and sorcerers said unto him, That if the blood of little children were put into the wounds he would be healed.
30.And Pharaoh hearkened to them, and sent his ministers to Goshen to the children of Israel to take their little children.
31.And Pharaoh's ministers went and took the infants of the children of Israel from the bosoms of their mothers by force, and they brought them to Pharaoh daily, a child each day, and the physicians killed them and applied them to the plague; thus did they all the days.
32.And the number of the children which Pharaoh slew was three hundred and seventy-five.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
source of video: https://youtu.be/7Ff98b4YmrU
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