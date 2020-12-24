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TUCKER CARLSON 12/23/2020
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136 views • December 24, 2020
As California goes, so goes the country. Be afraid. VERY AFRAID! Heather McDonald on government tyranny. Trump pardons. Economic Darwinism killing the economy.
D.C.Mayor names Christmas Eve “St.Fauci Day” The left wants a NEW DICTIONARY! Mark Steyn rant.
D.C.Mayor names Christmas Eve “St.Fauci Day” The left wants a NEW DICTIONARY! Mark Steyn rant.
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