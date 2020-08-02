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The Dangers of the Eternal Security False Doctrine Part 1 by David Eells, UBM
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11 views • August 02, 2020
Have you ever wondered if it's possible to lose your salvation? Jesus said in Matt. 7:21, "Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father who is in heaven." What is the will of our Father? For us to abide in Christ.To walk as He walked.
The Bible says in 1 John 2:24, "As for you, let that abide in you which ye heard from the beginning. If that which ye heard from the beginning abide in you, ye also shall abide in the Son, and in the Father." There are multitudes of "Christians" out there that are not abiding in the Word(which is Jesus) that was given in the beginning. They will not walk in the steps of Jesus Christ, nor do they think it's a possibility. They don't believe what the Word says and they are not really Christians.
A true Christian is a disciple of Christ which means to walk as He walked. He is our example. To walk in His steps is to have His ministry, His holiness, and His works. Many Christians don't have the faith for this because they are believing in the apostate doctrines of an apostate gospel that is being taught in their particular religion. Their idea of Christianity is actually just idolatry with a religion. They are trusting in men to tell them what to believe instead of reading the Word for themselves.
Jesus said in John 15:1-6, "I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman. 2 Every branch in me that beareth not fruit, he taketh it away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he cleanseth it, that it may bear more fruit. 3 Already ye are clean because of the word which I have spoken unto you. 4 Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; so neither can ye, except ye abide in me. 5 I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same beareth much fruit: for apart from me ye can do nothing. 6 If a man abide not in me, he is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and they gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned."
This does not sound like unconditional eternal security!!
Find out the secrets to abiding in Christ and baring the fruit of Christ in your life, enduring unto the end that you may be saved, through these powerful teachings!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
▼DANGERS OF THE ETERNAL SECURITY FALSE DOCTRINE ▼
Have you ever wondered if you can lose your salvation? There is a false doctrine out there in many of the apostate churches today that say you can not lose your salvation. But what does the bible really say concerning our salvation? Unconditional eternal security is a dangerous and false doctrine that has deluded many professing Christians. Join David Eells in exploring what the Word has to say on this subject in parts 1&2 of "The Dangers of the Eternal Security False Doctrine."
WATCH Part 2: https://youtu.be/YhLV9VKN4YI
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
The Bible says in 1 John 2:24, "As for you, let that abide in you which ye heard from the beginning. If that which ye heard from the beginning abide in you, ye also shall abide in the Son, and in the Father." There are multitudes of "Christians" out there that are not abiding in the Word(which is Jesus) that was given in the beginning. They will not walk in the steps of Jesus Christ, nor do they think it's a possibility. They don't believe what the Word says and they are not really Christians.
A true Christian is a disciple of Christ which means to walk as He walked. He is our example. To walk in His steps is to have His ministry, His holiness, and His works. Many Christians don't have the faith for this because they are believing in the apostate doctrines of an apostate gospel that is being taught in their particular religion. Their idea of Christianity is actually just idolatry with a religion. They are trusting in men to tell them what to believe instead of reading the Word for themselves.
Jesus said in John 15:1-6, "I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman. 2 Every branch in me that beareth not fruit, he taketh it away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he cleanseth it, that it may bear more fruit. 3 Already ye are clean because of the word which I have spoken unto you. 4 Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; so neither can ye, except ye abide in me. 5 I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same beareth much fruit: for apart from me ye can do nothing. 6 If a man abide not in me, he is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and they gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned."
This does not sound like unconditional eternal security!!
Find out the secrets to abiding in Christ and baring the fruit of Christ in your life, enduring unto the end that you may be saved, through these powerful teachings!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
▼DANGERS OF THE ETERNAL SECURITY FALSE DOCTRINE ▼
Have you ever wondered if you can lose your salvation? There is a false doctrine out there in many of the apostate churches today that say you can not lose your salvation. But what does the bible really say concerning our salvation? Unconditional eternal security is a dangerous and false doctrine that has deluded many professing Christians. Join David Eells in exploring what the Word has to say on this subject in parts 1&2 of "The Dangers of the Eternal Security False Doctrine."
WATCH Part 2: https://youtu.be/YhLV9VKN4YI
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Keywords
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