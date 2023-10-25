A Few People Gathered in Iraq to Support Palestine - 'Massive'

A few people gathered in Iraq to support Palestine.

Libya has decided to expel the ambassadors of Britain, USA, France and Italy from the country because of the position of their governments on the situation in the Middle East

Hezbollah reported that today another Merkava tank was destroyed on the Lebanese-Israeli border. The crew of the tank was also killed.

As of October 25, Hezbollah, according to its official statements, had already lost 42 people killed and several dozen wounded as a result of IDF shelling. Medium-intensity fighting continues. Apparently this will remain the case until the invasion of Gaza begins.

and The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left its base in San Diego today for an unknown destination.

The day before, another aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln left the base.

It is worth noting that two American aircraft carrier strike groups of the US Navy have already been deployed in the Middle East.

and...Satellite images of the American military base Ain al-Assad in Iraq revealed damage to one of the hangars on the base. This is the first objective confirmation of one of the arrivals








