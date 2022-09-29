The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Parallel Universe" "NOT A FICTION BUT THE REALITY TO COME"

"Today we spy on the alternate parallel universe. What a place to be, what a site to see, the alternate universe and what it means for you and me there nothing is done amiss, there everything is Irie! Wouldn't you like to go? have they invented a machine yet that'll take us there? can we just make it so here? can we erase centuries of miseries? can we take away poverties, famines and the rest? can we heal the diseases? can we help the weak be strong? can we help those mentally disadvantaged to be healthy minded again? can we do those things now here today? can we stop death and dying from happening in the world? no matter how big of a police force the United States can create they'll never stamp out all those little fires, but you know what Smokey Bear did say...it's up to you isn't it my friend you have to behave want to be wonderful if nobody did any anti-social things if nobody cursed in anybody else if no one insulted anyone else if no one talked down to others of no one acted like they lorded it over there people around them everybody was just an equal in the eyes of the Lord and the law wonderful that would be what an alternate universe I can see from right here in my flying canoe aren't you glad you came along all right to glad you skipped commercial radio?..." The often articulate, occasionally obnoxious but ever self-deprecating Sid Canoe goes on to suggest through song and sound effects from other visiting characters along the way: "there's a great big beautiful tomorrow!" so "Let's try to keep harmonious vibes in our hearts and share them with others!" Amen!





"The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Parallell Universe" aired live on KGHP-FM on October 20, 1999. [It was misspelled on the original cassette tape. However an alternate universe the word "parallel is spelled with an extra "L" to parallel the first two "L's". Plus being shared on 9/29 we note the parallel, two 9's on either side of 2. Of course we are being a bit humorous. Which in a parallel universe is ok...]





