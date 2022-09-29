BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Parallel Universe" "NOT A FICTION BUT THE REALITY TO COME"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
37 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • September 29, 2022

"Today we spy on the alternate parallel universe. What a place to be, what a site to see, the alternate universe and what it means for you and me there nothing is done amiss, there everything is Irie! Wouldn't you like to go? have they invented a machine yet that'll take us there? can we just make it so here? can we erase centuries of miseries? can we take away poverties, famines and the rest? can we heal the diseases? can we help the weak be strong? can we help those mentally disadvantaged to be healthy minded again? can we do those things now here today? can we stop death and dying from happening in the world? no matter how big of a police force the United States can create they'll never stamp out all those little fires, but you know what Smokey Bear did say...it's up to you isn't it my friend you have to behave want to be wonderful if nobody did any anti-social things if nobody cursed in anybody else if no one insulted anyone else if no one talked down to others of no one acted like they lorded it over there people around them everybody was just an equal in the eyes of the Lord and the law wonderful that would be what an alternate universe I can see from right here in my flying canoe aren't you glad you came along all right to glad you skipped commercial radio?..." The often articulate, occasionally obnoxious but ever self-deprecating Sid Canoe goes on to suggest through song and sound effects from other visiting characters along the way: "there's a great big beautiful tomorrow!" so "Let's try to keep harmonious vibes in our hearts and share them with others!" Amen!


"The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Parallell Universe" aired live on KGHP-FM on October 20, 1999. [It was misspelled on the original cassette tape. However an alternate universe the word "parallel is spelled with an extra "L" to parallel the first two "L's". Plus being shared on 9/29 we note the parallel, two 9's on either side of 2. Of course we are being a bit humorous. Which in a parallel universe is ok...]


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

"Sid Canoe" ("Zidkenu") stands for the umbrella topic: God's Kingdom

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.

No text or phone number. To contact Sid Canoe, send a detailed request to: [email protected]

Keywords
futureend timespredictions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy