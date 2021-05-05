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CONSPIRACY CHIC:FEEL LIKE A WOMAN IN A MANS' BODY? EXPLAINED
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21 views • May 05, 2021
TESTICULAR FEMINIZATION SYNDROME 1947
FETUS CANNOT UPTAKE TESTESTERONE FROM THE MOTHER OR MAKE IT DURING CHILDHOOD. THE MOTHERS PROGESTERONE FEMINIZES THE MALE BRAIN
DR ROBERT SAPOLSKY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJXm3KGrQiY&;t=53s
FETUS CANNOT UPTAKE TESTESTERONE FROM THE MOTHER OR MAKE IT DURING CHILDHOOD. THE MOTHERS PROGESTERONE FEMINIZES THE MALE BRAIN
DR ROBERT SAPOLSKY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJXm3KGrQiY&;t=53s
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