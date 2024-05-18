Create New Account
ERNEST BIGOT: Democrat Strategist Lashes Out at Mayor Eric Adam's Racist Remark
Recharge Freedom
Published 13 hours ago

Ernest Bigot, Democrat strategist puts Eric Adam's illegal aliens lifeguard comment into perspective, and condemns the racism of it. #ernestbigot #democrat #ericadams #NYC

racismnew yorkillegalsnycillegal aliensadam carollaeric adamslifeguardsgood swimmerswet backswetbacks

