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Volcano Mount Etna Erupting for over a Week & All 3 Fissures are Erupting Now!!
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312 views • April 14, 2020
Reports coming from #Italy as the #Volcano Mount #Etna has been Erupting since April 7th & on April 13th all 3 Fissures on Etna are now Erupting!!
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