Heart Based Leadership in Business. Lessons from Peter Liston on military mindset for entrepreneurs.

This is Episode 2 of our Spirit Warrior Wisdom podcast. Where we discuss how military strategy and martial arts philosophy can be used in prosocial ways, to build and lead the world in the direction of enlightenment.





In this show, Coach Arriale and Peter Liston discuss military strategy for small businesses and entrepreneurs. We discuss how to manage passion vs profit, and scale the love without losing the discipline.





Peter Liston is the co-founder of Trust The Process

He also has his own podcast: Military Mindset for Business Podcast

