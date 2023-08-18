Create New Account
Magnetic fields in a forrest
Merializer
Measuring EMF coming from devices, inside your home, can be a problem, because you don't measure the device alone, so for the best result you can go to a zero electric and magnetic environment, like deep inside a forest.

Links:

Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
 https://www.vitalitools.nl/elektromagnetische-straling-meten
 https://safelivingtechnologies.com/

A newer model is a Cornet ED88Tplus5G:
https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard

