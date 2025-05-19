U.S. supplied Bradley cooked while attempting to penetrate into Kursk.

JUNK TANKS for Ukraine? Australia’s worn-out Abrams are more scrap than savior

As the first of 49 US-made Abrams tanks from Australia get loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Ukraine, their battlefield value is coming under serious fire.

🔎Once these tanks arrive, Ukrainians will find them “difficult to sustain," a US insider told ABC.

An Australian defense source didn’t mince words either, saying that the tank’s roof is “the weakest point of the Abrams,” especially in today’s drone warfare.

📹🔥Russian forces have a track record of turning NATO’s most prized armor into SCRAP METAL

These old warhorses? Likely next in line

Vance: “The U.S. Should Say This Is Not Our War”

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine have reached a dead end. Speaking on the broader diplomatic impasse, he remarked:

“It seems Putin doesn’t quite know how to exit the war in Ukraine. But if Russia isn’t ready to engage, then at some point the United States must say—this is not our war.”

Vance emphasized that the process is bogged down by “so many different obstacles that it’s hard to pinpoint any single issue.”

His comments come as Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to hold a phone conversation today.

🐻 They repeat the same lines over and over, yet continue flooding Ukraine with weapons. This is your war—you started it, and you're the ones keeping it alive.