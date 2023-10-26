Create New Account
Obama and the UN Betray Israel...Again | The Caroline Glick Show IN Focus
Jerusalem Cats
Posted 25October2023 JNS TV:

The UN Secretary-General justifies Hamas attacks, Obama lectures and lies about Israel, and the moral depravity of the world continues to shine through. All this and more on the Caroline Glick Show IN Focus!

iranobamaunisraelgazaunrwasettlements

