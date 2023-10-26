Obama and the UN Betray Israel...Again | The Caroline Glick Show IN Focus

Posted 25October2023 JNS TV:
The UN Secretary-General justifies Hamas attacks, Obama lectures and lies about Israel, and the moral depravity of the world continues to shine through.
All this and more on the Caroline Glick Show IN Focus!
