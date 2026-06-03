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Throwback: Trump interview by Barbara Walters, that he'd rather of avoided - 20/20 clip in 1990
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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THROWBACK: The night Trump got cornered on national TV

December 1990: Journalist Barbara Walters interviewed Donald Trump on ABC’s flagship news programmme 20/20 and cornered him on several issues he'd rather have avoided.

Every single one turned out to be spot on.👇

▪️$3 billion debt: Trump was facing a mountain of debt tied to his casinos, hotels and property ventures. By mid-1991 his luxury casino, the Trump Taj Mahal, collapsed into Chapter 11, costing him $900 million. The crisis became so severe that banks repeatedly had to put him on an allowance.

▪️Hitler's admirer: Trump admitted on air to owning My New Order, a collection of Hitler's speeches. He denied identifying with Hitler, but when asked why he kept the book, Trump never provided a clear explanation.

▪️The infidelity: Trump looked Walters in the eye and said that he “believes in fidelity” at a time when rumours about his marriage were making headlines. Divorce from Ivana later confirmed his multiple affairs. Marla Maples was just the one the tabs caught. The marriage was a carcass.

▪️Fatherhood failure: Donald Trump Jr. later described that period as "radio silence," admitting his father would go weeks without contacting him. Eric Trump said their relationship effectively ran through secretaries rather than direct communication.

The red flags were in plain sight, yet, years later America turned a blind eye and elected Trump president—twice.😵

@GG Movies channel |

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