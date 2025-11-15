Ep. 178 Part 1 "Don’t Lose Your Eyes to Diabetes" - Dr. Craig Thomas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diabetes can damage your eyes long before you notice any symptoms — and millions of people don’t know the warning signs. In this episode, Dr. Craig Thomas reveals how diabetes silently affects the retina, how conditions like diabetic retinopathy start, and why early detection through OCT and retinal imaging can save your vision. Learn how to protect your eyesight, catch damage early, and understand what your eyes reveal about your overall health.
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/
