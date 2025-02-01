Mohammad Al-Barbari Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The second batch of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal released prisoner Mohammad Issa Al-Barbari, from Al-Azza camp in Bethlehem, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison, of which he served 9 years. Reception of freed prisoner Mohammad Al-Barbari, part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison, of which he served 9 years.
Interview: - Mohammad Al-Barbari
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 25/01/2025
