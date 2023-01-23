https://gettr.com/post/p25zoh9c14a
01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】Starting with Wang Zhen, the CCP has been killing inhumanely in Xinjiang and they call such behavior love for the Party and the country! Next the CCP will make even more insane moves
#WangZhen #CCP #Xinjiang #massacres
01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】从王震开始，中共就在新疆进行了惨绝人寰的杀戮，他们却把这种恶行称为爱党爱国！接下来中共会更疯狂！
#王震 #中共 #新疆 #屠杀
