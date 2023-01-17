The Case for a Nuclear Energy Renaissance | Peter Hartley

Peter Hartley, Rice University professor and scholar of energy economics at the Baker Institute, contends that the main reason for rising retail energy prices is an emphasis on so-called green or renewable energy and its political popularity. He explains that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated a preexisting trend.

Hartley, who has worked on energy economics issues for 35 years, makes the case for nuclear energy by arguing that countries with more nuclear energy have lower energy prices. In contrast, he explains how wind and solar energy correlate with higher prices. Despite this, wind and solar energy are more popular among the population due to a romanticization of renewables.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Cherie Ledeen, CEO of Gold Bull Resources (TSX-V: GBRC), reports on the Sandman Project located in Nevada, United States. Ledeen shares that Gold Bull has already started the feasibility study for the Sandman Project. Further, she reveals that Gold Bull is in talks with two companies regarding merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities, although she cannot yet reveal which ones.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/case-for-nuclear-energy-renaissance/

