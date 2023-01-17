Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Case for a Nuclear Energy Renaissance | Peter Hartley
8 views
channel image
Gold Newsletter
Published Yesterday |

Peter Hartley, Rice University professor and scholar of energy economics at the Baker Institute, contends that the main reason for rising retail energy prices is an emphasis on so-called green or renewable energy and its political popularity. He explains that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated a preexisting trend. 

 Hartley, who has worked on energy economics issues for 35 years, makes the case for nuclear energy by arguing that countries with more nuclear energy have lower energy prices. In contrast, he explains how wind and solar energy correlate with higher prices. Despite this, wind and solar energy are more popular among the population due to a romanticization of renewables. 

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Cherie Ledeen, CEO of Gold Bull Resources (TSX-V: GBRC), reports on the Sandman Project located in Nevada, United States. Ledeen shares that Gold Bull has already started the feasibility study for the Sandman Project. Further, she reveals that Gold Bull is in talks with two companies regarding merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities, although she cannot yet reveal which ones. 

 Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/case-for-nuclear-energy-renaissance/

Keywords
energygoldnuclear

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket