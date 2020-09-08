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Brett Sutton Admits to Counting Deaths in Pallative Care as Covid Deaths
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121 views • September 08, 2020
Originally posted on Great White7 on Youtube & re-posted here as a backup.
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton admits he is not sure if people are dying from, or with CV19.
No influenza deaths recorded in Australia so far this winter
There have been no deaths reported across June, July or so far for August.
“The flu is easily spread from person to person.
Most infections happen in winter,” the health department states. https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/hea…
Both the common flu and COVID19 transmit in a similar way, have identical symptoms, and similar incubation times (according to the CDC).
The CDC has said both viruses are virtually identical, so how has COVID19 spread, while the common flu has almost been eliminated in 2020? https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-…
According to Government facts/stats those WITH COVID19 live 1.2 years longer than those without. As at 3pm on 13 August 2020, a total of 22,358 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 361 deaths. The median age of deaths is 84 years (range: 30 to 103 years). https://www.health.gov.au/resources/p…
Life expectancy in Australia is 82.8 years of age.
https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/life-…https://www.bitchute.com/video/Km65cc…
Why does the inventor of the PCR test being used to test for COVID19 say it doesn’t work? His name is Kary Mullis, in-fact he won a Nobel Prize for his invention: https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/che… “With regard to the viral-load tests, which attempt to use PCR for counting viruses, Mullis has stated: “Quantitative PCR is an oxymoron.” PCR is intended to identify substances qualitatively, but by its very nature is unsuited for estimating numbers. Although there is a common misimpression that the viral-load tests actually count the number of viruses in the blood, these tests cannot detect free, infectious viruses at all; they can only detect proteins that are believed, in some cases wrongly, to be unique to HIV.
The tests can detect genetic sequences of viruses, but not viruses themselves [(29), p. 3].” Further, the PCR test is know to give false-positives, and is unfit for ‘viral load’ testing.
Even HIV clinics are barred from using it. False positive studies: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
Even the CDC and WHO admit they don’t know what they’re testing for, and the test doesn’t work: https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/down…
From “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel” [1]: “Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms.” From the World Health Organization (WHO): “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) technical guidance: Laboratory testing for 2019-nCoV in humans” 99% of Those Who Died From Virus Had Other Illness, Italy Says https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl…
CDC now includes regular Pneumonia and even ASTHMA related deaths as ‘COVID19’. No autoposy required, just copy/pate it on the death certificate! All with a faulty test and atypical symptoms.
“If COVID–19 played a role in the death, this condition should be specified on the death certificate. In many cases, it is likely that it will be the UCOD, as it can lead to various lifethreatening conditions, such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). In these cases, COVID–19 should be reported on the lowest line used in Part I with the other conditions to which it gave rise listed on the lines above it.”
“In some cases, survival from COVID–19 can be complicated by pre-existing chronic conditions, especially those that result in diminished lung capacity, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma. These medical conditions do not cause COVID–19, but can increase the risk of contracting a respiratory infection and death, so these conditions should be reported in Part II and not in Part I.” https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vs…
Please subscribe and support:
Great White7 on Youtube
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton admits he is not sure if people are dying from, or with CV19.
No influenza deaths recorded in Australia so far this winter
There have been no deaths reported across June, July or so far for August.
“The flu is easily spread from person to person.
Most infections happen in winter,” the health department states. https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/hea…
Both the common flu and COVID19 transmit in a similar way, have identical symptoms, and similar incubation times (according to the CDC).
The CDC has said both viruses are virtually identical, so how has COVID19 spread, while the common flu has almost been eliminated in 2020? https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-…
According to Government facts/stats those WITH COVID19 live 1.2 years longer than those without. As at 3pm on 13 August 2020, a total of 22,358 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 361 deaths. The median age of deaths is 84 years (range: 30 to 103 years). https://www.health.gov.au/resources/p…
Life expectancy in Australia is 82.8 years of age.
https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/life-…https://www.bitchute.com/video/Km65cc…
Why does the inventor of the PCR test being used to test for COVID19 say it doesn’t work? His name is Kary Mullis, in-fact he won a Nobel Prize for his invention: https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/che… “With regard to the viral-load tests, which attempt to use PCR for counting viruses, Mullis has stated: “Quantitative PCR is an oxymoron.” PCR is intended to identify substances qualitatively, but by its very nature is unsuited for estimating numbers. Although there is a common misimpression that the viral-load tests actually count the number of viruses in the blood, these tests cannot detect free, infectious viruses at all; they can only detect proteins that are believed, in some cases wrongly, to be unique to HIV.
The tests can detect genetic sequences of viruses, but not viruses themselves [(29), p. 3].” Further, the PCR test is know to give false-positives, and is unfit for ‘viral load’ testing.
Even HIV clinics are barred from using it. False positive studies: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
Even the CDC and WHO admit they don’t know what they’re testing for, and the test doesn’t work: https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/down…
From “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel” [1]: “Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms.” From the World Health Organization (WHO): “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) technical guidance: Laboratory testing for 2019-nCoV in humans” 99% of Those Who Died From Virus Had Other Illness, Italy Says https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl…
CDC now includes regular Pneumonia and even ASTHMA related deaths as ‘COVID19’. No autoposy required, just copy/pate it on the death certificate! All with a faulty test and atypical symptoms.
“If COVID–19 played a role in the death, this condition should be specified on the death certificate. In many cases, it is likely that it will be the UCOD, as it can lead to various lifethreatening conditions, such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). In these cases, COVID–19 should be reported on the lowest line used in Part I with the other conditions to which it gave rise listed on the lines above it.”
“In some cases, survival from COVID–19 can be complicated by pre-existing chronic conditions, especially those that result in diminished lung capacity, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma. These medical conditions do not cause COVID–19, but can increase the risk of contracting a respiratory infection and death, so these conditions should be reported in Part II and not in Part I.” https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vs…
Please subscribe and support:
Great White7 on Youtube
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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