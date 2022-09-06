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Boris Rotates On The Spot When Confronted With The Truth. Summed Up With UKC's David Scott.
https://rumble.com/v1ixe2n-boris-rotates-on-the-spot-when-confronted-with-the-truth.-summed-up-with-uk.html
Responsible for some of the very worst policies ever on his watch. Led by 'the science' and the WEF throughout Fake A Covid, Plandemic. We are still paying billions to the EU. David Scott Co Editor of UK Column News sums up the lies. Johnson is a serial liar, he is running but there will be nowhere to hide.
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
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TOPICAL DIGEST
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DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
WATER BEARER
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Boris Johnson, Running Away, Blaming Putin