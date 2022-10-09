Create New Account
COVID Vaccine Disasters Confirmed by Security Cameras, Researchers, and Coroners
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1u54b845

10/05/2022 One America’s Pearson Sharp: Covid vaccine disasters confirmed by security cameras, researchers, and coroners and embalmers. 94% of COVID injection recipients have abnormal blood, and From 2020 to 2021, life expectancy in the US fell by nearly three years

