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You Are Being Scammed Kids And This Is How (And Why) - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast (MIRRORED)
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1040 views • December 22, 2019
You Are Being Scammed Kids And This Is How (And Why) - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel David Icke at:-
https://youtu.be/nYQELux2QnA
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Mirrored from YouTube channel David Icke at:-
https://youtu.be/nYQELux2QnA
Our Youtube Sponsor - SYLVIA XAMANKA Fantasy Author - sylviaxamanka.com
To have David's Dot Connector Videocast sent to you in full every week, Click here http://www.davidicke.com/register
World Tour Tickets - https://www.ickonic.com/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2F
All David's Books Now Available Here https://www.ickonic.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/davidicke/
https://twitter.com/davidicke
https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial
https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial
Category
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